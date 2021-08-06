Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells 2,168 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,258. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $16,425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 129,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

