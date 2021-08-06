Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,978. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.