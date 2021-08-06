Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells 790 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.17. 521,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.49. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 59.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $110,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $2,248,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $3,669,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 54.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 55,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

