Insider Selling: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,817. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

