Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 2,872 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IT stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.88. The company had a trading volume of 673,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.