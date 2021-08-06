Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Sells 1,622 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,406. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.17, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $6,295,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

