Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $354,139.24 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $354,139.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00.

NYSE:MAX opened at $30.35 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

