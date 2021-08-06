Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Sells 2,532 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

