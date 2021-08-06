Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells $18,503.76 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $18,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John J. Fry sold 226 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $10,920.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

