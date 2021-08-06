Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Sells 69,211 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48.

On Friday, June 25th, Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.29. 4,691,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,500. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.24. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

