Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $187.00, but opened at $214.21. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 4,267 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.97. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

