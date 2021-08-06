Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0865 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.52 million and $369,879.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00115066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00144725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,754.36 or 0.99913376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.12 or 0.00799506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,438 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

