INT (INT) Market Cap Hits $7.36 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, INT has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar. INT has a market cap of $7.36 million and $1.76 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00093032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.46 or 0.00873745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00096306 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

