Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

EMR stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.