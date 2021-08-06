Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard Sells 20,000 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTLA traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.31. 1,539,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,097. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.