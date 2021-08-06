Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $130.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $165.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 215,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

