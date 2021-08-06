Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Roth Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,092. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

