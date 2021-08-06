Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Intelligent Systems stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,270. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

