Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Intelligent Systems stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,270. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.
Intelligent Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.