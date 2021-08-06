Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

