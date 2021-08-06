Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

