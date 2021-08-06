Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ITRK stock traded down GBX 29.41 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,312.59 ($69.41). 367,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,478.04. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

