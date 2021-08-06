Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Holdings Decreased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM remained flat at $$23.28 during midday trading on Friday. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,653. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32.

