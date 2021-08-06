Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165,649 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $48,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 15,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,850,689. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15.

