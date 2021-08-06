Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 145,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.