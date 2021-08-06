Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
VGM stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
