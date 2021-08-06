Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

VGM stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.