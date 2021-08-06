Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.71. 179,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $454.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

