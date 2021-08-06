Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $843,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.73. 9,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.