Investors Purchase Large Volume of LiveRamp Put Options (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 629% compared to the typical volume of 1,102 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $37,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,953,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after buying an additional 479,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.