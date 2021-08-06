Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $179.81. Investors Title shares last traded at $179.81, with a volume of 6,462 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.97. The firm has a market cap of $340.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 6.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

