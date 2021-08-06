ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company.

IO opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $40.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.28. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

