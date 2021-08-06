IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0275 on Top Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 9% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $453.06 million and approximately $181.41 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00093103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00056874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00904156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00097917 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.