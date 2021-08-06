IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.33.

IPGP stock opened at $183.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.75. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

