Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 367 ($4.79), with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £704.26 million and a P/E ratio of -42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 386.17.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

