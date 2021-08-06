Isabella Bank (ISBA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS: ISBA):

8/4/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. "

Shares of ISBA remained flat at $$23.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08. Isabella Bank Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $186.54 million and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

