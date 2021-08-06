iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) shares fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $51.86. 141,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 339,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85.

