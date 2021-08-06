iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 188.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $68.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21.

