iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,730 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,097,244 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.