iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,942 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000.

IAU stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 685,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

