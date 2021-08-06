iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $249.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $249.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.32.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

