iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $249.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

