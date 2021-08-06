iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 116,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,839 shares.The stock last traded at $271.86 and had previously closed at $270.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.56.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.