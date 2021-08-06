iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 10,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that iStar will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

