iStar (NYSE:STAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

iStar stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 596,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87.

Get iStar alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

STAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.