iStar (NYSE:STAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

STAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 435,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. iStar has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

