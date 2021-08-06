Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 8,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 286,075 shares.The stock last traded at $100.55 and had previously closed at $103.92.

The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,675,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.