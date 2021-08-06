Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.15-6.35 EPS.

NYSE J traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $128.56. 10,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,710. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

