James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.67

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 45433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.