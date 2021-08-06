James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.67

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 45433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.
JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
