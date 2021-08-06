Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.32.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Capital Senior Living Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.