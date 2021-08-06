Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after buying an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $62,017,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.