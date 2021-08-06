Jane Street Group LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 282.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $48.10.

